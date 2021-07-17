Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €78.80 ($92.71).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of Basf stock opened at €67.01 ($78.84) on Friday. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -271.30.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.