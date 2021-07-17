Basic Attention Token Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $798.46 million and approximately $358.75 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00805368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,488,718,839 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

