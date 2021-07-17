BASIC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $773,551.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $33.03 million and $773,551.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00048642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.74 or 0.00799962 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

