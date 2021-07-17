Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Tops $1.77 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $3,663.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023380 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000296 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001626 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002903 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.