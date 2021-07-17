Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,751 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $477,279.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,640 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,474 shares of company stock worth $82,377,866. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $238.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $183.36 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

