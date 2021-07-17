Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,820 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 148.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,216,000 after acquiring an additional 237,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,021,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $112.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

