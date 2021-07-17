Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 769 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE opened at $606.10 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $611.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $288.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $541.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,154 shares of company stock worth $14,156,390. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.