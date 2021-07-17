Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $6,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,378.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 82,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $86.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $94.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

