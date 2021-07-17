Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 15,192 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 130.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,710 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,394.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 240,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 231,718 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 164,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 125,392 shares during the period.

EAGG opened at $55.61 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.