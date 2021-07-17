Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,967 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $68.89 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

