Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

NYSE:IBM opened at $138.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.57. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

