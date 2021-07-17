Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 110.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 94,133 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT stock opened at $125.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $169.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.55. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

