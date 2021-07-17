Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

Shares of USB opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

