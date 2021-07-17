Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $106.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,362 shares of company stock worth $18,672,161. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

