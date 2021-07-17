Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 701,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 97,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 179,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 138,587 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 70,823 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

