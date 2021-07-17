Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 1.37% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 48,870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $1,439,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 238.2% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

PAUG stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.27.

