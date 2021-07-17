Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $166.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.