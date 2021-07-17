Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Tower by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Tower by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $282.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.11. The stock has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

