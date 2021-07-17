Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.09 and a 1 year high of $100.47.

