Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,982 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.61. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

