Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 9,981 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $156.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

