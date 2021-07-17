Beam (BEAM) Hits Market Cap of $40.14 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. Beam has a total market cap of $40.14 million and $9.41 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002521 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 156% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 92,586,920 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars.

