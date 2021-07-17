Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce $28.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 279,900%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.01 million to $50.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.33 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $3,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,239 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,753. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $88.01 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.86.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

