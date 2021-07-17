BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Down 37.9% Over Last 7 Days

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $7.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00100453 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

