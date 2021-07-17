Beaxy (BXY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $46.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $46.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.03 or 0.00816772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

