Beer Money (BEER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $70,819.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. Beer Money has a total market cap of $584,632.45 and approximately $70,819.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 56.1% higher against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.00 or 0.00790014 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,050,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

