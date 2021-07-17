Beetle Coin Price Hits $0.0006 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $147,193.39 and $2,117.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

