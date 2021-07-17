Belt Finance (BELT) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $50.20 million and $1.52 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for $11.37 or 0.00036126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00103375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00145049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,566.96 or 1.00271359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,413,593 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

