Belt Price Tops $39.41 on Major Exchanges (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00103073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00144679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,671.22 or 0.99987559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

