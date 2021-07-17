Benchmark Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $483,742.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00004566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $11.46 million and $483,742.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.87 or 0.00806403 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 17,316,034 coins and its circulating supply is 7,943,579 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

