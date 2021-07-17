Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,416,564 shares of company stock valued at $76,882,867 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,039,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,753,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 380.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 257,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

