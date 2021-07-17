Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Berry worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Berry by 38.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 273,543 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 15.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Berry by 299.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 199,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 1,373.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 165,853 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

