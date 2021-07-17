Berry Data (BRY) Reaches One Day Volume of $69,462.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $69,462.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00101943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00144422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,609.42 or 1.00162023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

