Beyond Finance Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $541,680.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00102227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00144552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,537.17 or 0.99673773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,785,840 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.