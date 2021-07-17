Bezant Trading 75.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 33.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $7,192.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 75.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00793661 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.