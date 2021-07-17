Big Data Protocol Market Cap Hits $3.40 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $268,650.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 27,585,165 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

