BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 876,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,370. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.99.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

