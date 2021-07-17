Binance USD (BUSD) Market Cap Achieves $11.20 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $11.20 billion and $2.61 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.53 or 0.00806127 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 11,197,269,019 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

