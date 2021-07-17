BinaryX (BNX) Price Hits $4.00 on Exchanges

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $49,494.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $4.00 or 0.00012579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,216,669 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,188 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

