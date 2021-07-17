Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Insider Sells $490,952.43 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.68. 201,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,285. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $467.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.01.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 48.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,098,000 after acquiring an additional 56,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

