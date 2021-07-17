Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Up 49.0% in June

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,200 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the June 15th total of 392,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

BDSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

BDSX opened at $11.41 on Friday. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $28.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biodesix by 140.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in Biodesix during the first quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Biodesix during the first quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biodesix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Biodesix by 298.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 49,262 shares in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

