Bionic 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Bionic has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Bionic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bionic has a market capitalization of $9,221.10 and $3.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bionic Profile

BNC is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io . Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Buying and Selling Bionic

