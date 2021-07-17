BioPassport Token Achieves Market Cap of $7.27 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $176,584.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.07 or 0.00822486 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.