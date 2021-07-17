Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BIRDF opened at $6.68 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

