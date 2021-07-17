Bird.Money (BIRD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for about $28.37 or 0.00089196 BTC on popular exchanges. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $291,952.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.42 or 0.00799864 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bird.Money Coin Profile

Bird.Money (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,634 coins. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

