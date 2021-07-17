Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.0888 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $1,667.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0888 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006336 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,653,390 coins and its circulating supply is 21,566,115 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

