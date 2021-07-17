BitBall Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $978,504.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBall has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,716.63 or 0.99984600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00035346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00049711 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003096 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.