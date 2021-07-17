BitCapitalVendor (BCV) One Day Volume Tops $77,632.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $77,632.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.06 or 0.00816154 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BCV is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

