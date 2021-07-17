Bitcloud (BTDX) Achieves Market Cap of $436,508.49

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $436,508.49 and $27.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,879.96 or 1.00050518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00035637 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.69 or 0.01235552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.14 or 0.00370768 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00373093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006348 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050907 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,029,714 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.