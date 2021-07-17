bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $817,372.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00105125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00145873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,131.38 or 0.99935792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

